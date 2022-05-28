Aviva’s (AV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.54) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 480 ($6.04) to GBX 620 ($7.80) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 525.71 ($6.62).
Shares of AV opened at GBX 440.90 ($5.55) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 384 ($4.83) and a one year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 429.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 420.64.
In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,156.13). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($630,885.11).
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
