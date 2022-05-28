Aviva’s (AV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.54) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 480 ($6.04) to GBX 620 ($7.80) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 525.71 ($6.62).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 440.90 ($5.55) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 384 ($4.83) and a one year high of GBX 606.58 ($7.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 429.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 420.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,156.13). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($630,885.11).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

