Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $27.80. 2,362,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

