AXEL 24-Hour Volume Reaches $85,944.00 (AXEL)

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. AXEL has a market capitalization of $42.61 million and $85,944.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AXEL has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002871 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00045100 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL (CRYPTO:AXEL) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AXEL is axel.network . AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

Buying and Selling AXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXEL directly using US dollars.

