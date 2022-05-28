Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

Shares of AYRWF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 255,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $31.60.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

