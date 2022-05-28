Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AYTU. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.13. Aytu BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 120.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Aytu BioPharma will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 2,969.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aytu BioPharma (AYTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.