Baader Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €8.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.51) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($10.74) target price on Metro in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.64) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.04) price target on Metro in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($10.85) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.20 ($8.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05. Metro has a 1-year low of €6.75 ($7.18) and a 1-year high of €12.30 ($13.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.54.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

