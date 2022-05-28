Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $223.00 at Citigroup

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.35.
Baidu stock opened at $139.09 on Friday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average is $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
