Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) PT Lowered to GBX 110

Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Bakkavor Group stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $1.62.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bakkavor Group (BKKVF)
