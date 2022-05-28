Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) PT Lowered to GBX 110

Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Bakkavor Group stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

About Bakkavor Group (Get Rating)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

