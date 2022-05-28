Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Bally’s posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

