Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 573.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,627 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.56% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 263.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,161. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

