Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,566,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,190,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.94. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.41 and a fifty-two week high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.