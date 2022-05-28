Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 143.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.23. 7,251,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,135,484. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

