Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $227,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.67.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.05. 1,651,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,047. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.01. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $152.35 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

