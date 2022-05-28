Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $42,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 133,782 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 32,158 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

SAP traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.15. 1,034,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP SE has a one year low of $92.94 and a one year high of $151.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.20.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SAP from €135.00 ($143.62) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

