Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $144,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.73. 2,749,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,052,408. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

