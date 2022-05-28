Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $256,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $52.49. 6,251,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,848,905. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 249.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

