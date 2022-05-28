Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 90,691 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,669. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

