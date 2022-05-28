Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 9,482 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMTM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MMTM traded up $4.50 on Friday, hitting $176.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.58. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $204.97.

