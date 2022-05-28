Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 1,797 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,744,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST opened at $87.31 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

