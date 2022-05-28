Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $360.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.78 and a 200-day moving average of $376.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.