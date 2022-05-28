Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.
About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
