Banco de Sabadell S.A Increases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $129.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $119.58 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.29 and its 200 day moving average is $142.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.