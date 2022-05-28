Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the April 30th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.7 days.

BNDSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.96) to €0.95 ($1.01) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.78) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.87.

OTCMKTS BNDSF remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

