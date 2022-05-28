Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 250 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Linde were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $329.63 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.11.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.15.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

