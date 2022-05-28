Banco de Sabadell S.A Raises Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

