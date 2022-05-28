Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIB. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bancolombia from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bancolombia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE CIB opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

