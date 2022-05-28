Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,537 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.7% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $61,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,365,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,396,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $298.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.