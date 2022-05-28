Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to post sales of $285.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.90 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $268.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 288.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Bank OZK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.