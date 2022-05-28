Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HSBC

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HSBC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baozun from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.72.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $645.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (Get Rating)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.