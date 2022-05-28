Barclays Boosts Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 770

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($7.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 600 ($7.55) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.42) to GBX 580 ($7.30) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,563.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. Glencore has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

