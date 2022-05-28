Barclays Reiterates €23.50 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Barclays set a €23.50 ($25.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.66) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 16th.

DTE opened at €19.08 ($20.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.78. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.29).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

