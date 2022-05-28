Barclays Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $26.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.95.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.60 and a beta of 0.75. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 17.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

