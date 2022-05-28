Barclays Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $195.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $237.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.44.

VEEV stock opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $200,670,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

