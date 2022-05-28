Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

TSE:ABX opened at C$26.18 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$33.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

