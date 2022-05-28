Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target Cut to €62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BASFY has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf cut Basf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Basf from €80.00 ($85.11) to €76.50 ($81.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Basf from €72.00 ($76.60) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.64.

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.62 billion during the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. Equities analysts expect that Basf will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.6673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.91%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Basf Company Profile (Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.