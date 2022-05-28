BASIC Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $130,307.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,063,448,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

