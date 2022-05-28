Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) to report sales of $117.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $124.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $465.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.36 million to $469.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $468.70 million, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 30,234 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSET traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.55. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $31.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

