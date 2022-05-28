BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in May

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BBSEY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 46,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,400. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

