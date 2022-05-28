BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in May

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BBSEY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 46,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,400. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78.
About BB Seguridade Participações
