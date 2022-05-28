Beauty Health (SKIN) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) is one of 213 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Beauty Health to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beauty Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Beauty Health Competitors 1284 4608 8004 221 2.51

Beauty Health currently has a consensus price target of $26.11, suggesting a potential upside of 78.35%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 50.59%. Given Beauty Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beauty Health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million -$375.11 million -4.31 Beauty Health Competitors $1.15 billion $84.54 million -551.72

Beauty Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A Beauty Health Competitors -748.46% -65.03% -19.49%

Summary

Beauty Health beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

