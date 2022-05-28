bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEBE remained flat at $$7.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. bebe stores has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

