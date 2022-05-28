Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Tops $1,218.90 on Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00085927 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00241345 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00024516 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.