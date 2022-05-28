Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 96.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Belden by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

