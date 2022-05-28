Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.46. 123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.

Get Benesse alerts:

Benesse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, senior nursing care, and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Education, Global Kodomo Challenge, Nursing Care and Childcare, and Berlitz. The Domestic Education segment engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language classes for children business, and other businesses for primary school students to high school students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.