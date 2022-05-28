Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) target price on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.96) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

G24 stock opened at €57.86 ($61.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($49.89) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($78.04). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.00.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

