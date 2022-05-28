Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 510 ($6.42) price target on the stock.

SMDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.40) to GBX 570 ($7.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 506.71 ($6.38).

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 309.10 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 317.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.01. The company has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.71. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 279.23 ($3.51) and a one year high of GBX 465.97 ($5.86).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

