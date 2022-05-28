Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,253,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,203,000 after buying an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,820,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after buying an additional 115,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

