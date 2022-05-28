Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Guggenheim

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 52.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

