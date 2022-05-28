BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Stock Price Up 8.7%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 12,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 49,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$22.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

About BeWhere (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

