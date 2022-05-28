Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $1.59

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,105.10 or 0.03840258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.99 or 0.00507321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031957 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008992 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

