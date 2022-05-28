Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.
BIG opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $73.23.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 147,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
